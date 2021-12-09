Report: Coyotes may get locked out of arena due to unpaid charges, taxes

Advertise
The city of Glendale previously announced it is ending its 18-year run with the Coyotes.(AZ Family)
By Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes may get locked out of Gila River Arena later this month due to delinquent taxes and unpaid arena charges, according to a new report.

First reported by The Athletic, the Arizona Department of Revenue filed a tax lien notice on December 3 against the company that owns the Coyotes. The notice stated the team owed more than $1.3 million in unpaid state and city taxes. The Coyotes and Gila River Arena management were already in a dispute with the City of Glendale over the cancelation of the Coyote’s business license.

The Athletic reports the City of Glendale is owed about $250,000 in unpaid city taxes. The Athletic cites a letter from Glendale’s City Manager Kevin Phelps to the President and CEO of the Coyotes, Xavier Gutierrez. The tax lien itself claims the team owes taxes as far back as June 2020. The Coyotes reportedly have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 to pay the outstanding arena invoices from the ‘20-’21 season, and its tax bill. If the debts haven’t been paid by that time, the city instructed arena officials to deny team employees access to the arena. Arena vendors would also be locked out. The team’s first home game is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Earlier this month, the team has also battled claims over potentially being sold, and being moved to another city. A team spokesperson said those claims were false and that the team is not being sold, moving, and that “the Coyotes are 100% committed to playing in Arizona.”

