Streets to close, streetcar routes adjusted for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fourth Avenue will close Thursday, Dec. 9, south of University Boulevard to Eighth Street, with the exception of Sixth Street, for the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair. Additionally, the following side street closures will be in place:

  • Fourth Street and Seventh Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue.
  • Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue.
  • Eighth Street from Hoff Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

The closures are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. All closures are scheduled to reopen by about midnight on Sunday, Dec. 12.

To accommodate the street fair booths, the Sun Link Streetcar will make temporary route adjustments and Sun Tran buses will provide service to streetcar passengers around the Fourth Avenue Street Fair closure.

From the eastern terminus, the Sun Link Streetcar will operate from Helen Street to University Boulevard and Third Avenue and back. On the western terminus, the streetcar will operate from Avenida del Convento through downtown to Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street and back.

Streetcar passengers can board the Sun Tran shuttle bus from temporary transfer stops at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street, at Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, and at University Boulevard and Fourth Avenue. 

The street fair begins on Friday, Dec. 10, and is open daily through Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to dusk. More information can be found at www.fourthavenue.org.

