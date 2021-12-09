‘Stuff The Cop Car’ toy fundraiser to take place this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Officers Association is hosting “Stuff The Cop Car” this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 11. “Stuff The Cop Car” is a toy fundraiser in partnership with the Arizona Children’s Association, and donations go to local families in need.

The fundraiser will take place outside the Walmart located on 8280 N Cortaro Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Arizona Children’s Association (ACA) is providing MPOA with wish lists from different families around the city. MPOA members will be onsite outside Walmart to provide a list of these items to individuals wanting to donate. Items donated that are not on the wish list will still be collected and provided to ACA, who will then distribute the items to additional families in the Tucson/Marana area.

