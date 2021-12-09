Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson Roadrunners to host Pima County teachers this weekend

Tucson Roadrunners To Give Away Free Ice Cream Tonight!!!
Tucson Roadrunners To Give Away over 500 Game Tickets to Pima County Teachers.(tcw-kold)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners and the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office long with Corporate Partners and Roadrunners Season Ticket Members partner up to donate tickets to Pima County teachers to attend the Roadrunners game this weekend against Stockton.

Over 500 tickets were donated by the team for each game to thank all Pima County teachers for the expertise, passion, and care that they give every single day in serving the children and youth of Southern Arizona.

“As we approach the holiday break, we want to give a special token of appreciation to our teachers and invite them to enjoy Roadrunners hockey this weekend,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity to give back to our education community,” said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. “This really put a smile on the faces of our amazing educators. I personally thank the Tucson Roadrunners team and the Rio Nuevo District. Happy Holidays and Go Roadrunners!”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson's "International" Star
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called out for a "confined space rescue" near Ina...
UPDATE: Police investigate after report sends first responders on rescue call near Ina, Thornydale roads
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
COVID generic
Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County
Bright Angel trailhead
FBI investigates voyeurism incidents in Grand Canyon bathroom

Latest News

The city of Glendale previously announced it is ending its 18-year run with the Coyotes.
Report: Coyotes may get locked out of arena due to unpaid charges, taxes
Kelvin Beachum of the Arizona Cardinals donated school supplies at Sun Valley Academy on...
Cardinals star Kelvin Beachum surprises kids with school supplies for Christmas
Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat Bears
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Graham Spraker was Reliever of the Year in the Arizona Fall League....
Top prospects from the state put the Arizona in Arizona Fall League