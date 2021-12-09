Tucson Roadrunners to host Pima County teachers this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners and the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office long with Corporate Partners and Roadrunners Season Ticket Members partner up to donate tickets to Pima County teachers to attend the Roadrunners game this weekend against Stockton.

Over 500 tickets were donated by the team for each game to thank all Pima County teachers for the expertise, passion, and care that they give every single day in serving the children and youth of Southern Arizona.

“As we approach the holiday break, we want to give a special token of appreciation to our teachers and invite them to enjoy Roadrunners hockey this weekend,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity to give back to our education community,” said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. “This really put a smile on the faces of our amazing educators. I personally thank the Tucson Roadrunners team and the Rio Nuevo District. Happy Holidays and Go Roadrunners!”

