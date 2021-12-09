Walden Grove High School principal announces retirement after 11 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dr. Teresa Hill, founding principal of Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, is retiring after 11 years, the school recently announced.

Dr. Hill has served 29 years in public education, and her retirement will be effective on January 10, 2022.

Throughout Dr. Hill’s career, she has served students at the high school level. Prior to becoming the principal of Walden Grove High School, she was a mathematics teacher, a dance teacher, CTE Director, and high school assistant principal.

“Dr. Hill assumed the principalship of Walden Grove HS in 2011, when the identity of the new school was still an idea, and it was still under construction. Through her student-centered vision, innovation, professional dedication, and tireless hard work, Dr. Hill leaves a solid legacy of excellence,” Superintendent Dr. Manuel Valenzuela said. “I am grateful for her many years of service, and wish her the very best of health, success, and happiness in her next chapter.”

According to a press release, Dr. Hill is looking forward to spending more time with her family during her retirement and continuing to further quality educational opportunities for all children.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with an incredible staff to create a school climate where all students respect and value each other,” Dr. Teresa Hill said it a letter to the community. “The foundation of excellence has been set in academics, programs, and athletics, and I am confident the Walden Grove community will continue to excel in the future.”

Kristen Miller will serve as interim principal of Walden Grove until further determinations are made about the permanent appointment of a new WGHS principal.

