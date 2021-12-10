Advertise
Driver crashes into wall, dies after possible road-rage shooting in Phoenix

A woman died after another person in a car shot her while she was driving in north Phoenix.
By David Baker, Kim Powell
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being shot while driving on Thursday, Dec. 9, in north Phoenix. It happened near Seventh Avenue and Beardsley Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but police officers say somebody from another vehicle shot her. The woman, later identified as 38-year-old Stella Montes, then hit a wall and crashed into a sign. That’s where the victim was found. Montes was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

A woman who lives on the other side of the wall said she heard eight to 10 shots. Brooke Raspa added she’s used to hearing crashes and squealing breaks but this was much different. “Felt my whole house vibrate when the van hit the wall,” she said.

Raspa said she heard someone screaming for help. It turned out to be the driver’s daughter. “We went up over the hill and the lady was stuck in the vehicle and we were trying to pull her out and the police showed up and told us to get out of the way and he started CPR immediately. She was non-responsive from the very beginning,” Raspa said.

The daughter told Raspa they believe it was road rage. “They honked at him to go, not realizing that it was no turn on red and then they decided to go around him and that angered him, apparently. So he drove by and probably emptied a whole clip,” Raspa said.

She said she can’t understand what would make someone do this. “You have to be a very angry person to even have the mindset to, I’m going to kill this person because they went around me. I mean, who does that? And to take someone’s life because of it is so sad to me,” Raspa said. Police didn’t release any information regarding a suspect.

