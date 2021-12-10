Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Is Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster enough to fight omicron?

A University of Arizona expert discussed the effectiveness of the Pfizer booster against the...
A University of Arizona expert discussed the effectiveness of the Pfizer booster against the omicron variant of COVID-19.
By Wendi Redman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As 16 and 17-year-olds become eligible to get the Pfizer booster, many are wondering if it will be enough against the omicron variant.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya with the University of Arizona said the early data suggests after two shots, antibodies are not blocking omicron very well but after three shots, they are blocking better.

However, is it enough?

More from the KOLD Fact Finders team

Bhattacharya said it may be because it is a lot easier for the immune system to protect you from getting really sick than it is to stop you from getting sick at all.

”The problem with COVID is really when it gets in your lungs,” he said. “That’s when you can run into some trouble and the immune system has a little bit of an easier time in protecting your lungs than it does in your nose and your throat, which is where the virus first enters. Our best guess is that the third dose of Pfizer will help across all of those measures.”

So basically, the initial data shows the third dose of Pfizer will probably help a little bit less when it comes to getting infected in the first place, but it will probably do a pretty good job about keeping you out of the hospital.

Bhattacharya added that it works very well against delta and that variant is what is behind the current surge.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto, of Tucson, has made it big in Hollywood as one of the newest stars on CBS's...
Tucson resident makes it big in Hollywood as agent on CBS’s “FBI: International”
Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called out for a "confined space rescue" near Ina...
UPDATE: Police investigate after report sends first responders on rescue call near Ina, Thornydale roads
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
COVID generic
Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County
Bright Angel trailhead
FBI investigates voyeurism incidents in Grand Canyon bathroom

Latest News

The city of Glendale previously announced it is ending its 18-year run with the Coyotes.
UPDATE: Coyotes blame ‘human error’ for past-due taxes and are now up to date
Governor Doug Ducey announced changes to commercial driver's license rules Thursday
Arizona eases truck driver regulations to help with supply chain issues
At least 49 people were killed and 37 were injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American...
Nearly 50 migrants killed, dozens injured in a truck crash in southern Mexico
‘Stuff The Cop Car’ toy fundraiser to take place this weekend