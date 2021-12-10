Advertise
FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Winter is here... for a bit at least!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rain we’re seeing this morning will clear out through the afternoon. With clear skies late today the Tucson metro will see near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Sunny and dry with highs in mid 60s on Saturday, with a warm up into the mid 70s by the beginning of next week.

FRIDAY: 70% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

