Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns after 2-year pause due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 350 vendors are lining Fourth Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 10, for the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair. Event organizers said planning after two years of cancellations because of COVID-19 was similar to launching a brand new event.

“Planning has been underway for the past several months,” said Casey Anderson, CEO of Fourth Avenue Merchants Association. “It’s kind of retraining everyone, we’re back, the street fair is back. We’re facing what everyone else is facing, supply shortages, labor shortages, people being nervous about the pandemic, which we completely understand.”

Anderson said the fear of travel and the new omicron variant caused some vendors to think twice about making the trip to southern Arizona.

In order to make everyone feel comfortable, she said masks will not be mandatory, but they will be available to those who want one. Sanitation stations will also be set up along the avenue. If people feel sick, the merchant’s association is urging them to stay home from the event.

“We just want to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable,” Anderson said.

Ultimately, Anderson said they hope the street fair will help businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

“It is so important to our community. It brings in tourism and economic impact and supports our locally owned businesses on the avenue. It does so much more, it really brings our community together,” Anderson said.

Vendors will be showcasing clothing, art and other goods ahead of the holidays. Anderson said food will be available along the avenue as well. The event will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-12.

Anderson said there will also be some events for kids ahead of Christmas.

“For those kids in our community of any age, we will be having a big red sled that kids can go down and deliver their letters to Santa,” Anderson said. “If they’re lucky, Santa will be making an appearance each day.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.