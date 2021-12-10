Pima County Attorney’s Office reviewing incident in which off-duty police officer fatally shot man in mobility scooter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office has received evidence and is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Tucson on Monday, Nov. 29.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said her office “received the bulk of the necessary evidence from the Tucson Police Department” Friday, Dec. 10, and will “begin to evaluate the facts of the case and conduct our own investigation.”

While Conover called the incident “jarring,” she said her office will examine all the evidence to determine if the officer will face criminal charges.

“Charging decisions, especially involving incidents in which a loss of life has occurred, are not made based on emotion,” she said. “They are based on a deliberative review of all the facts and all the evidence at hand. It is our obligation, my obligation, to get these decisions right, not rushed.”

The Tucson Police Department is investigating as well but has already moved to terminate officer Ryan Remington in connection with the shooting.

According to the TPD, Remington was off-duty and working security at a Walmart on West Valencia Road on Monday, Nov. 29.

The TPD said a Walmart employee told Remington that Richard Lee Richards, 61, had stolen a toolbox from the store.

Remington and the employee approached Richards, who was in a mobility scooter in the parking lot, and asked him for a receipt for the toolbox.

Richards allegedly responded “here’s your receipt” before pulling out a knife and start heading toward the garden center of a nearby Lowe’s.

The employee told investigators Richards then said “if you want me to put down the knife, you’re going to have to shoot me.”

Remington asked Richards to stop numerous times, but Richards ignored him and continued driving his scooter to the front of the garden center.

Remington then shot Richards nine times, causing him to fall out of his scooter. Richards died at the scene.

Remington’s body camera captured the shooting. Below is an edited version of that video that shows the first few shots. KOLD has chosen not to show the whole video due to its graphic nature. The full video can be viewed HERE.

