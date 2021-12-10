Pima County offering COVID boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County vaccination sites started offering Pfizer booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds on Friday, Dec. 10, following federal approval a day earlier.

Anyone in that age group or above is eligible providing it has been at least six months from their second dose. The vaccines are free.

Previously, only adults were eligible to receive booster doses. They are able to choose which booster vaccine they want -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 5 years old. All the vaccine types are available at multiple county-supported sites, including:

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Road.

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court.

North Clinic, 3550 N. First Avenue.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard.

Check pima.gov/covid19vaccines for hours of operation and multiple mobile clinics. No appointment is needed at any of the county sites, although people are encouraged to call for appointments at the Theresa Lee, North and East clinics.

The vaccines also are widely available at pharmacies. Check for locations and appointments at vaccines.gov or the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“The booster doses increase immunity against COVID-19, and we’re happy this option is available for 16- and 17-year-olds,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department. “This is a good time to get the boosters to protect you and others in advance of the holidays and potentially large gatherings.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.