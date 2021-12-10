Pinal County authorities looking for teen who has been missing for days
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a teen who went missing early Monday, Dec. 6.
The PCSO said Chase Kirk, 14, was reported missing out of Gold Canyon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Gold Canyon is just east of Apache Junction.
Kirk is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with dark hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, baseball cap, dark green pants and black shoes with flames on them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.
