Report of off-campus shooting incident prompts brief lockdown at 2 schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A report of a shooting incident near Tucson High Magnet School on Friday morning, Dec. 10, resulted in a brief lockdown of the school as well as at Roskeruge Bilingual Magnet K-8 across the street.

Police say no injuries were reported and no suspects were identified. Police said the scene was located on Sixth Street - not on either school campus.

According to the Tucson Unified School District, the lockdown has been lifted at both schools. The following letter was sent to parents to inform them of the incident:

Hello Tucson High and Roskruge Community

Our school was in a hard lockdown at this time per Tucson Police Department due to disturbance in the neighborhood. This means no one can enter or exit the school. TPD and TUSD School Safety are on campus and investigating the neighborhood area. We will send a follow-up message when the lockdown is lifted.

All staff and students currently on campus are safe.

Thank you for your understanding

Shawna Rodriguez

Yvonne Torres

Principals

No further information was immediately available.

