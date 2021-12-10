Schedule released for Arizona Wildcats softball

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Wildcats softball team released its complete 2022 schedule Thursday, Dec. 9.

Pac-12 Network television selections for conference series, along with first pitch times for all games, will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats will have a new coach for the first time in almost a decade. In June, Caitlin Lowe took over the program after legendary coach Mike Candrea retired.

Arizona’s schedule features games against three teams that competed in the 2021 Women’s College World Series, including the defending national champion Oklahoma.

The Wildcats will open the season with back-to-back home tournaments.

Arizona will host the inaugural Candrea Classic on Feb. 11-13 featuring Alabama, New Mexico and Southern Utah.

The following weekend, Arizona will host the 26th annual Hillenbrand Invitational. The Wildcats will face Kentucky, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, and UC Santa Barbara. All-time, Arizona is 124-6 in the Hillenbrand Invitational.

Arizona will then head to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 24-26. The Cats will have games against Bethune Cookman, Cal Baptist, CSU Fullerton, Oklahoma and UC Davis. All games of the tournament will be streamed on FloSoftball for subscribers.

Arizona will then return home for two straight weekends. The Cats will host the 25th annual Wildcat Invitational, which welcomes Boise State, Iowa State, Loyola Chicago, North Dakota and Texas State from March 3-6.

Arizona will then face UTEP in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 8, before hosting the Bear Down Fiesta from March 11-13. Marist, UNLV, and Yale will join the Bear Down Fiesta.

To kick off Pac-12 play, Arizona will head to UCLA from March 19-21 before returning home for two straight series against Arizona State (March 25-27) and Washington (April 1 -3).

The Wildcats then head to Oregon State (April 8-10) then return home to host Oregon (April 14-16).

Arizona will hit the road to face Utah (April 22-24) and New Mexico State for a midweek double-header on Wednesday, April 27.

Following the midweek trip to NMSU, Arizona will host Fresno State on Saturday, April 30 for a double-header.

Arizona will round out its away conference slate with a trip to California on May 6-8.

The Cats will close out the regular season with a home series against Stanford on May 12-14.

Selection Sunday (May 15) kicks off the start of the postseason, which officially begins May 20-22 for Regionals.

Super Regionals will be held May 27-29 and the Women’s College World Series will be June 2-9 in Oklahoma City.