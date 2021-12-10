Tucson-based distillery whiskey named among Top 100 Spirits of 2021

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson distillery has won a top honor in the adult beverage world, with one of its whiskies being recognized on Wine Enthusiast’s list of Top 100 Spirits of 2021.

Whiskey Del Bac was recognized on the annual list for its Classic, an American single malt whiskey. According to the distillery, it’s one of only 15 single malts, one of just three American single malts, and one of two spirits from Arizona. The top 100 recognition follows the brand’s 10th anniversary, which was celebrated in November.

“We are humbled to be considered one of the top single malt whiskies by Wine Enthusiast. We started this dream over 10 years ago with the simple idea that we could make a world-class whiskey right here in Arizona. This award validates that vision, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said father and daughter co-owners Stephen and Amanda Paul.

The Whiskey Del Bac Classic uses the Scottish model of whiskey-making, with a flair of Southwest influence. The Classic is made from a 100% barley malt that gets mashed, fermented, copper pot distilled, aged, and bottled on-site.

In its review, Wine Enthusiast rated the Whiskey Del Bac Classic 93 points, noting that the single malt had “bold aromas of sarsaparilla, vanilla bean, and orange peel. Opens with sweet smoke, cocoa, and espresso, finishing with juicy orange and clove heat.” The whiskey is aged 90 proof (46% ABV) and has a finish of sweet caramel and oak.

The story behind this Tucson distillery is truly an homage to the Southwest. In 2006, Stephen and his wife, Elaine, were barbecuing with mesquite wood scraps and drinking scotch when Elaine became inspired by the idea to create a single malt whiskey using mesquite instead of peat. After a couple of years of developing and sampling, the Pauls’ launched their brand in 2011, Whiskey Del Bac.

