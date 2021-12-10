WATCH: Serial purse-snatching suspect seriously injures elderly woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a serial purse snatching suspect who injured an elderly woman during an incident in Tucson.
The suspect was captured on video stealing a purse from another woman at a grocery store in the 1500 block of West St. Mary Road on Thursday, Nov. 11.
In the video, you can see the suspect walk past the elderly victim, grab the purse and drag the victim along the ground when she refused to give up her purse.
The Tucson Police Department said the 93-year-old victim suffered serious injuries in the incident. The suspect has been involved in multiple recent purse snatchings, according to the TPD.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the TPD released new photos of the suspect. Those photos can be seen below or in the video above.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org.
