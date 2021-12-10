Advertise
WATCH: Serial purse-snatching suspect seriously injures elderly woman

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a serial purse snatching suspect who injured an elderly woman during an incident in Tucson.

The suspect was captured on video stealing a purse from another woman at a grocery store in the 1500 block of West St. Mary Road on Thursday, Nov. 11.

In the video, you can see the suspect walk past the elderly victim, grab the purse and drag the victim along the ground when she refused to give up her purse.

The Tucson Police Department said the 93-year-old victim suffered serious injuries in the incident. The suspect has been involved in multiple recent purse snatchings, according to the TPD.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the TPD released new photos of the suspect. Those photos can be seen below or in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org.

The Tucson Police Department said this woman threw a 93-year-old victim to the ground and stole...
The Tucson Police Department said this woman threw a 93-year-old victim to the ground and stole her purse at a grocery store in the 1500 West St. Mary Road on Nov. 11.(Tucson Police Department)
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was used by the suspect form a purse snatching...
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was used by the suspect form a purse snatching that left an elderly woman with serious injuries.(Tucson Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

