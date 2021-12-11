Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto, of Tucson, has made it big in Hollywood as one of the newest stars on CBS's...
Tucson resident makes it big in Hollywood as agent on CBS’s “FBI: International”
A Tucson High teacher is on administrative leave after using the N-word in his classroom.
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Tucson Unified teacher on administrative leave after using N-word in classroom
Police said the scene was on Sixth Street, not on either school campus.
Report of off-campus shooting incident prompts brief lockdown at 2 schools
At least 49 people were killed and 37 were injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American...
Nearly 50 migrants killed, dozens injured in a truck crash in southern Mexico
Catalina Highway is closed to the general public without four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive...
UPDATE: Road to Mt. Lemmon open on restricted basis

Latest News

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Chase Kirk was found safe after he went...
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe
Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Daisy receives life-saving blood transfusion
Pets in southern Arizona in urgent need of blood donors