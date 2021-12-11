Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Searching for the origin of the omicron variant

By Wendi Redman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The omicron variant of COVID-19 has so many mutations it is raising big questions about how it came to be.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya with the University of Arizona said it does not look like it is a mutation of the delta variant.

He said while there is not a firm answer to its origins, there are a couple of theories.

”There’s a theory that it could potentially have gone back to an animal, mutated further within the animal and then got passed back to a human,” he said. “One of the other theories is that it infected someone whose immune system wasn’t working that great.

“There are a lot of HIV-positive people in Southern Africa, which allowed the virus to mutate for a long time within one person before it came back out and infected someone else.”

It is important to know where omicron came from.

Bhattacharya said if we have that information, we might be able to stop the virus from having the same opportunity to mutate in the future.

Bhattacharya said it is possible we may never know for sure where the variant came from.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto, of Tucson, has made it big in Hollywood as one of the newest stars on CBS's...
Tucson resident makes it big in Hollywood as agent on CBS’s “FBI: International”
A Tucson High teacher is on administrative leave after using the N-word in his classroom.
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Tucson Unified teacher on administrative leave after using N-word in classroom
Police said the scene was on Sixth Street, not on either school campus.
Report of off-campus shooting incident prompts brief lockdown at 2 schools
At least 49 people were killed and 37 were injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American...
Nearly 50 migrants killed, dozens injured in a truck crash in southern Mexico
Catalina Highway is closed to the general public without four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive...
UPDATE: Road to Mt. Lemmon open on restricted basis

Latest News

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Chase Kirk was found safe after he went...
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe
Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Daisy receives life-saving blood transfusion
Pets in southern Arizona in urgent need of blood donors
One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a...
Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson