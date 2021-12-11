FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions this weekend with cool mornings
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly morning and mild afternoons for the weekend. Another weather system is expected to impact the area Monday night into Wednesday with a chance of showers. Mild conditions Monday and Tuesday will give way to a cool down on Wednesday.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: 10% rain chance at night. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
