FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weekend before our next storm system moves in

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another cool morning followed by a sunny afternoon for your Sunday. By early next week, our attention shifts west as another storm system will impact southern Arizona Monday evening through Wednesday. This could bring another chance for rain, breezy winds and cooler temperatures by mid week. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

