Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair helping save struggling businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is back this weekend for the first time in nearly two years.

The event draws in thousands, and this year is no exception.

There are about 350 vendors lining historic Fourth Avenue with many saying fairs like this saved their business.

“Everybody is really excited to be here, not really sure what to expect, how many people are going to come or anything of that nature,” said Collette Ziegle. “But we’re all really excited to be here.”

She is one of many vendors thankful to be back.

Ziegle has gone to the Street Fair for six years, but the pandemic put her business in jeopardy.

“If we don’t do the craft fairs or street fairs, there’s no business,” she said.

It’s a reality vendors without brick and mortar stores were facing after close to two years of cancellations.

″We didn’t do shows for all of 2020 and for 2021 it was pretty bad,” said Harry Jay from Harry Jay Sculptures . “We’re excited to be out again and I think people attending the show are ready for that again too.”

Folks were out in full swing Friday for the first day of the street fair. Many were happy for a chance to support local businesses and others were looking for some unique gifts.

″I’m really excited for the vendors, especially because I know they’ve been struggling not being able to get out,” said Kayla Parrish. “It’s really great to get out and enjoy the weather and everything that everyone has made.”

The fair runs through Sunday, Dec. 12.

