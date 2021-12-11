(CNN Español) - The health condition of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández “is critical” according to a medical statement published on Saturday morning.

“In the last 12 hours, Mr. Vicente Fernández presented an exacerbation of his health. He presents greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support,” reads a statement that was shared on the singer’s official Instagram account.

Previously, his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., said that his father is going through a “critical moment” in his health.

Without giving more details, from the Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, Fernández Jr. told local media that the artist “is delicate.” “As they have been told, we ask for a lot of prayer,” he added.

Faced with rumors on social networks that the artist had passed away, Fernández Jr. said they were false.

For months, Fernández has been in poor health after a fall that forced him to undergo cervical surgery.

On November 30, an official statement from his team reported that due to inflammation in his respiratory tract, the artist needs respiratory support.

On October 6, 2019, in one of his last appearances, Mexican singer Vicente Fernández said: “As long as my throat holds, I am yours until the day God picks me up.”

Guadalajara, the city where he was born, paid tribute to him by unveiling an equestrian statue erected in the heart of the Plaza de los Maricahis, the site where the Mexican idol began his career.

Fernández was born in Huentitán el Alto, a town on the then periphery of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, in western Mexico, on February 17, 1940, according to the biography published on the singer’s official website.

Vicente Fernández comes from a humble background.

At the age of eight he received a guitar with which he learned the first chords that brought him closer to his idols Pedro Infante and Javier Solís, as he has stated in several interviews.

