Tucson cancer foundation makes Christmas wishes come true

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Individuals and employees of local businesses are making Christmas wishes come true 170 children with cancer or sickle cell. Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona will hold an event that gives children and teens with cancer a chance to participate in horseback riding, rope making and other crafts. It also serves as a way to provide mutual support for siblings and parents, who have experienced double challenges in the face of Covid-19.

The event will be held at Family Life Center on the Foundation of Life Lutheran Church Campus starting at 12:30 p.m.

Candlelighters is a Tucson based non-profit organization serving families in Southern Arizona who have a child/teen diagnosed with cancer or other blood disorder. This includes leukemia, brain tumors, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, other anemia’s and other blood disorders. Programs include summer camp, holiday parties, information resources and other support services. Families can self-refer or be referred by their social worker.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.