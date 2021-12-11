Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson cancer foundation makes Christmas wishes come true

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Individuals and employees of local businesses are making Christmas wishes come true 170 children with cancer or sickle cell. Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona will hold an event that gives children and teens with cancer a chance to participate in horseback riding, rope making and other crafts. It also serves as a way to provide mutual support for siblings and parents, who have experienced double challenges in the face of Covid-19.

The event will be held at Family Life Center on the Foundation of Life Lutheran Church Campus starting at 12:30 p.m.

Candlelighters is a Tucson based non-profit organization serving families in Southern Arizona who have a child/teen diagnosed with cancer or other blood disorder. This includes leukemia, brain tumors, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, other anemia’s and other blood disorders. Programs include summer camp, holiday parties, information resources and other support services. Families can self-refer or be referred by their social worker.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson High teacher is on administrative leave after using the N-word in his classroom.
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Tucson Unified teacher on administrative leave after using N-word in classroom
Police said the scene was on Sixth Street, not on either school campus.
Report of off-campus shooting incident prompts brief lockdown at 2 schools
One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a...
Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said this woman is a suspect in a string of purse snatching...
WATCH: Serial purse-snatching suspect seriously injures elderly woman
The Pima County Attorney's Office said it will investigate and determine if Ryan Remington, an...
Pima County Attorney’s Office reviewing incident in which off-duty police officer fatally shot man in mobility scooter

Latest News

Volunteers are needed to help sort and collect food donations at the Winterhaven Festival of...
Volunteers needed to help sort food donations
Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Daisy receives life-saving blood transfusion
Pets in southern Arizona in urgent need of blood donors
Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair helps save struggling businesses
Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair helping save struggling businesses