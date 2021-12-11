USPS Operation Santa extends letter deadline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Postal Service has extended the date to receive letters for USPS’ Operation Santa program.

Letters must be postmarked by Wednesday, Dec. 15, and it will be uploaded to their website for potential adoption until Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The program was established 109 years ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

All you have to do is write a letter, put it in an envelope affixed with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, and make sure you include your full return address — apartment number, directional information (i.e., 1245 E Main St, Apt 103) and ZIP Code — and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

