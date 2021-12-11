Advertise
Volunteers needed to help sort food donations

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Food Bank of Southern Arizona is asking the community to lend a helping hand at one of Tucson’s favorite holiday events.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and collect food donations at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

The festival kicks off Saturday and runs through December 26.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

