Volunteers needed to help sort food donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Food Bank of Southern Arizona is asking the community to lend a helping hand at one of Tucson’s favorite holiday events.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and collect food donations at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

The festival kicks off Saturday and runs through December 26.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.