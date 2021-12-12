Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health condition of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández ‘is critical’
One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a...
Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson
A Tucson High teacher is on administrative leave after using the N-word in his classroom.
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Tucson Unified teacher on administrative leave after using N-word in classroom
Police said the scene was on Sixth Street, not on either school campus.
Report of off-campus shooting incident prompts brief lockdown at 2 schools
The Tucson Police Department said this woman is a suspect in a string of purse snatching...
WATCH: Serial purse-snatching suspect seriously injures elderly woman

Latest News

State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape
One man detained following fight near Winterhaven
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins