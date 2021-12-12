Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm to start the week before our next weather maker moves in

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal tomorrow. A storm will drop down from the Pacific Northwest bringing rain chances to southern Arizona late Monday through Wednesday. In the wake of that system, temperatures will drop 10 degrees from Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s by Thursday morning in Tucson.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

