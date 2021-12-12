Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to chilly temperatures but warming up to low 70s by afternoon

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clear skies across southeast Arizona this morning with chilly temperatures under favorable radiational cooling conditions. A storm system is developing across the Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific and we will be turning our attention towards that system over the next few days. After the chilly start this morning, expect sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures warming up nicely into the lower to mid 70s from Tucson westward and in the mid to upper 60s in the valleys east of Tucson.

These high temperatures are about 4 to 9 degrees above normal for this time of year.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

