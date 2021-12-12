Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Marana Police reminding public not to leave empty cars running in parking lots

It’s something that seems fairly obvious, but Marana Police are warning the public about not...
It’s something that seems fairly obvious, but Marana Police are warning the public about not leaving their vehicles running in any parking lot.(KOLD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something that seems fairly obvious, but Marana Police are warning the public about not leaving their empty vehicles running in any parking lot.

Saturday evening around 8, someone had their vehicle stolen from the parking lot of the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana.

Officers were not able to find the stolen vehicle.

But now MPD is taking the time to remind the public never to leave empty cars running in parking lots, especially this busy holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at 81
One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a...
Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson
One man detained following fight near Winterhaven
TPD investigating stabbing incident near Grant, Stone
The Tucson Police Department said this woman is a suspect in a string of purse snatching...
WATCH: Serial purse-snatching suspect seriously injures elderly woman

Latest News

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was...
Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona for 12th day in a row
December 12, 2021 AM weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to chilly temperatures but warming up to low 70s by afternoon