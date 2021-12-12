Marana Police reminding public not to leave empty cars running in parking lots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something that seems fairly obvious, but Marana Police are warning the public about not leaving their empty vehicles running in any parking lot.

Saturday evening around 8, someone had their vehicle stolen from the parking lot of the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana.

Officers were not able to find the stolen vehicle.

But now MPD is taking the time to remind the public never to leave empty cars running in parking lots, especially this busy holiday season.

