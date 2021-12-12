Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at 81

(CNN Español) - Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, 81, died at 6:15 am on Sunday at a hospital in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to a post on his official Instagram account.

“We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride for him to share his great musical career with everyone and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing”, the family wrote via Fernández’s social media accounts.

Previously, his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., said that his father was going through a “critical moment” in his health.

For months, Fernández was in poor health after a fall that forced him to undergo cervical surgery.

On November 30, an official statement from his team reported that due to inflammation in his respiratory tract, the artist needs respiratory support.

On October 6, 2019, in one of his last appearances, Mexican singer Vicente Fernández said: “As long as my throat holds, I am yours until the day God picks me up.”

Guadalajara, the city where he was born, paid tribute to him by unveiling an equestrian statue erected in the heart of the Plaza de los Maricahis, the site where the Mexican idol began his career.

Fernández was born in Huentitán el Alto, a town on the then periphery of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, in western Mexico, on February 17, 1940, according to the biography published on the singer’s official website.

Vicente Fernández comes from a humble background.

At the age of eight he received a guitar with which he learned the first chords that brought him closer to his idols Pedro Infante and Javier Solís, as he has stated in several interviews.

