More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona for 12th day in a row

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths plus more than 3,000 new cases for the 12th consecutive day. The 3,231 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed the state’s total to 1,316,189 since the pandemic began with 23,040 known deaths so far. Arizona reported 3,774 new cases and 74 more deaths Saturday as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge’s peak. Updated figures posted on the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard showed 2,749 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the surge’s peak of 2,800 last Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

