TPD investigating stabbing incident near Grant, Stone
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed that one person has been sent to a hospital following a stabbing incident on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Officials say it started as a fight near Grant Road and Stone Avenue.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects or arrests at this time, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.
