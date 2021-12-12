TPD investigating stabbing incident near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed that one person has been sent to a hospital following a stabbing incident on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Officials say it started as a fight near Grant Road and Stone Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

