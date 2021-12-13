Arizona football hires Jason Kaufusi as defensive assistant coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch has hired Jason Kaufusi to join the defensive coaching staff. Kaufusi comes from UCLA where he was the outside linebackers coach for three seasons from 2019-21.

This past season, Kaufusi coached alongside Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA.

Prior to his time at UCLA, Kaufusi spent two seasons at Nevada in 2017 and 2018 where he coached the defensive line.

In 2016, Kaufusi served as the defensive coordinator at Weber State. He was also on the Weber State coaching staff as an assistant coach in charge of the defensive ends in 2010 and 2011.

In between the two stints at Weber State, Kaufusi was a defensive graduate assistant coach at BYU in 2012 and 2013. Kaufusi spent time as an administrative assistant at his alma mater, Utah, where he assisted with the cornerbacks.

Kaufusi signed to play football at Utah in February 1997, but left to serve an LDS Church mission to Panama before beginning his collegiate career. He joined the Utes for the 2000 season under head coach Ron McBride and then Kyle Whittingham and was voted the Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year after totaling 63 tackles. He also earned honorable mention all-conference honors with eight sacks and started nine games. Kaufusi went on to earn first-team All-Mountain West honors in both 2001 and 2002. As a senior in 2003, he was a preseason All-America candidate and on the watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy awards, but an injury sidelined him for the season.

Kaufusi has three daughters, Taliana, Malia and Kimari, and a son, Ammon.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.