Chandler man who found box family photos on side of freeway searches for owner

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You may have seen a box on the side of a freeway while traveling and didn’t think twice about it.

But for a Chandler man, it caught his eye. He pulled over, and inside the box were irreplaceable items, some even dating to the 1940s.

Brandon Deatherage almost didn’t stop when he saw the box on the freeway’s shoulder, but he’s thankful he did. Now he is hoping someone will know who these items belong to and get them back to the right person.

Deatherage is trying to put the pieces together as he looks through pictures, frames, and postcards.

“It’s from 1944 and says San Diego,” Deatherage said as he looked through the photos. “That’s from New Jersey. This one is from 1960.”

These items were sitting in a box on the side of the Loop 202 heading west near Ahwatukee. Deatherage believes the box fell out of a vehicle while driving.

“I kind of just ignored it and went ahead to the job, and the whole time I was at the job, it just kind of ate at me. What was it? What was in the nice boxes?” Deatherage said.

On the way home, Deatherage felt the urge to pull over. “I picked up the ones I could,” he said.

Inside the box were images of a family, a man in the Navy in the 1940s, baby pictures, and so much more. “One picture says ‘Zimmerman.’ Another says ‘Class of 44′ and another shows a baby with a pretty noticeable shirt,” said Deatherage.

The couple is hoping to find the family the photos belong to. “I told my wife we need to find who this is because there is no information,” said Deatherage.

Deatherage’s father was in the Navy. He instantly felt a connection and knew the worth of these items. “These really old school photos you just can’t replace them.”

Learning more as he and his wife look through them, they’re trying to find who these items may belong to.

“That’s a pretty recognizable frame, too. It almost looks homemade,” Brandon’s wife Michele Leitner said. “This photo album, I think, would stand out to somebody. I’m just hoping one person might know somebody and know somebody, and we can get it back to the right person.”

If these photos look familiar to you or if you have any information, contact Arizona’s Family.

