Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office works to identify remains found nearly a year ago

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office worked with Phoenix Police Department's forensic artist to...
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office worked with Phoenix Police Department's forensic artist to come up with a possible composite. "It is an approximation of how this man looked based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains. Hairstyle, eye color and facial hair may have been different."(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person whose remains were found just east of Flagstaff in January 2021.

CCSO says the remains of a man were found by ranchers last year in a rural area of Coconino County. Investigators have been unable to determine how long the remains were in the area before the ranchers discovered them and they have been unable to identify them.

CCSO says they have worked with Phoenix Police Department’s forensic artist, according to a news release, and were able to come up with a possible composite. “It is an approximation of how this man looked based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains. Hairstyle, eye color and facial hair may have been different.”

CCSO is asking anyone with information that can lead to identifying the man to please call 928-774-4523 or the Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at 81
One man detained following fight near Winterhaven
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
Police lights
Marana Police reminding public not to leave empty cars running in parking lots
Alfonso Bustamante
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Tucson man

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court