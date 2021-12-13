Coconino County Sheriff’s Office works to identify remains found nearly a year ago

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person whose remains were found just east of Flagstaff in January 2021.

CCSO says the remains of a man were found by ranchers last year in a rural area of Coconino County. Investigators have been unable to determine how long the remains were in the area before the ranchers discovered them and they have been unable to identify them.

CCSO says they have worked with Phoenix Police Department’s forensic artist, according to a news release, and were able to come up with a possible composite. “It is an approximation of how this man looked based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains. Hairstyle, eye color and facial hair may have been different.”

CCSO is asking anyone with information that can lead to identifying the man to please call 928-774-4523 or the Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

