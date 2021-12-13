FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More moisture moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal for today. A storm will drop down from the Pacific Northwest bringing rain chances to southern Arizona late Monday through Wednesday. In the wake of that system, temperatures will drop more than 10 degrees from Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning in Tucson. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s through the weekend which is right around average!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with lows around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Gusty.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

