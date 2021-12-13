Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord dies at age 83

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The mayor of Goodyear, Georgia Lord, has passed away at age 83 on Sunday evening.

The mother of four passed away at her home with her family by her side. Officials says Lord fell and broke her hip at her home recently, and her health had been steadily declining.

Lord began her career in local government when she was elected to Goodyear City Council in 2005, and then was elected as mayor in 2011. She served on multiple committees and councils during her time in politics, including Greater Phoenix Economic Council Board of Directors, Abrazo West Hospital Board of Directors and more.

Lord was the city’s first female mayor and previously stated she hoped she would be an inspiration to young girls. “It didn’t occur to me initially, and even until after the election, that I would be the first female mayor of the city of Goodyear. I am pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate to Goodyear’s young women that anything is possible,” Lord said after her election.

Following Lord’s death, Vice Mayor Brannon Hampton will serve as active mayor until the Goodyear City Council appoints a councilmember to complete the mayor’s term. Lord’s term was slated to end in December 2022. An election will be held in Fall 2022 to select a new mayor, who will then take office January 2023.

Before her role in politics, Lord was a cheerleader at Michigan State University and a realtor. Lord was also a proud military wife while her late husband, Col. Ronald Lord, served in Europe during the Cold War. To add to her many achievements, Lord was a fashion model and spoke fluent German.

“She was a role model to many, immensely passionate about her city, and was a dedicated public servant. Though warm and kind, she was also known for being very direct and relished the opportunity to speak frankly,” said officials in a press release. “She was witty and had an incredible sense of humor. Her strength was unmatched.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted about her colleague, saying it was a privilege to work with her. “Mayor Lord was a friend and colleague. It was a privilege to work with her on the regional transportation plan. May she rest in peace, and may her family be surrounded with love,” Gallego posted on Twitter.

Lord is survived by her four children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

