King Yates found guilty of first-degree murder in death of cellmate Branden Roth

King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his...
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his cellmate Branden Roth.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man serving life in prison for killing his wife has now been found guilty of killing his cellmate.

A jury found King Nathaniel Raffa Yates guilty of first-degree murder on Monday, Dec. 13.

Yates was accused of killing his cellmate Branden Roth in April 2017.

At the time of Roth’s death, Yates was in jail in connection with the shooting death of his wife Cassandra Yates in November 2016.

In February 2020, King Yates was convicted of killing Cassandra and sentenced to life in prison.

