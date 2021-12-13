Advertise
Magnus sworn in as U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner

Chris Magnus, left, was sworn in as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday, Dec. 13.(Homeland Security)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus was sworn in as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday, Dec. 13.

Magnus will oversee a department with more than 60,000 employees after leading the Tucson Police Department for the past five years.

Magnus was sworn in by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Dec. 7, the Senate voted 50-47 to approve Magnus to take over CBP. President Joe Biden in April nominated Magnus for the position but the nomination was held up for months and things didn’t kick back up until early November.

Magnus has spent more than four decades working in public safety. He began working as a dispatcher and paramedic in his native Lansing, Michigan, before becoming a sheriff’s deputy.

The Tucson City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, unanimously approved Tucson Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar to take over as chief.(City of Tucson)

The Tucson City Council has already approved the promotion of Chad Kasmar to take over for Magnus as chief.

Kasmar has been a member of the Tucson Police Department since 2000, and was promoted to deputy chief in 2016.

He is a graduate of Amphitheater Public Schools and the University of Arizona and has spent time in several divisions with the TPD. Most recently, Kasmar served as the interim director at 911 Communications.

