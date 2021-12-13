Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Tucson man

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Alfonso Bustamante who was last seen at his home near West Calle Tetakusim and South Camino De Oeste early Sunday, Dec. 12.

Bustamante is described as 5′6,” 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shirt, blue jeans, and gray loafers.

Authorities believe he left on foot in an unknown direction.

Authorities also say Bustamante suffers from memory problems.

Anyone who has any information on Bustamante’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pascua Yaqui PD at (520)-879-5500.

