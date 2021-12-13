Advertise
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

A woman was rescued from Sentinel Peak in Tucson Monday, Dec. 13.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was rescued from Sentinel Peak Park in Tucson Monday, Dec. 13.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews received a call around 12:45 p.m.

The TFD said the woman was stuck off a trail on the side of the mountain and was not able to get back to the road.

Crews were able to quickly find her and get her back to the road, where she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

