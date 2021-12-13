Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was rescued from Sentinel Peak Park in Tucson Monday, Dec. 13.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews received a call around 12:45 p.m.

The TFD said the woman was stuck off a trail on the side of the mountain and was not able to get back to the road.

Crews were able to quickly find her and get her back to the road, where she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.