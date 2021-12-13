Unbeaten Arizona cracks AP Top 10, moving up to No. 8

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team moved into No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, Dec. 13.

The Wildcats (9-0) overwhelmed Wyoming 94-65 in Tucson on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and outlasted Illinois 83-79 on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Champaign. They moved up three spots from No. 11 in last week’s poll.

Baylor, also 9-0, took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020.

The Bears were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there.

Baylor has won a nation-leading 15 consecutive games, none by fewer than eight points, including its 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April for the national title.

The Crimson Tide led the second five in the AP poll Monday, climbing three spots after beating then-No. 14 Houston on Saturday. They were followed by Kansas, Arizona, Villanova and Southern California, unbeaten at 10-0.

Iowa State, also 10-0, climbed six spots to No. 11 after the Cyclones romped past Iowa and avoided a letdown against Jacksonville State. They were followed by Michigan State, Auburn, Houston and Ohio State with Seton Hall, Texas, Tennessee, LSU and UConn in the top 20.

Kentucky, Xavier, Colorado State, Arkansas and Texas Tech rounded out the poll.

