University of Arizona study focuses on grocery worker stress and anxiety, warns of amplified emotions ahead of holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grocery workers are suffering mental health effects after more than a year of customer hostility during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the University of Arizona published a recent study that focuses on the problem.

According to the study, as the pandemic first peaked in Arizona in July 2020, 22% of grocery workers reported symptoms of severe anxiety and 16% reported symptoms of severe depression.

Those levels dropped slightly near the start of 2021, but researchers have found the effects of working in “crisis mode,” tend to lead to persistent mental, physical and behavioral health problems.

Brian Mayer, professor at the UA School of Sociology, said the study found that support from higher-ups could help combat the problem.

“They’re left up to themselves to say, ‘Dear sir or customer, you need to maintain social distancing, you need to wear a mask. But most stores don’t require masks anymore if you’re vaccinated. But an employee is not going to question whether or not you’ve been vaccinated,” Mayer said. “So, on the ground, there’s very little guidance. And that was still the No. 1 thing we hear workers say - that they’re not being told what to do. And if they try to enforce some of these policies, management isn’t there to back them up.”

Mayer said stress associated with being on the front lines since the pandemic broke out is causing some workers to rethink their career paths. He said being identified as “essential workers” was not what these people signed up for, and unlike health care workers, workers in grocery stores had no prior experience or training when it came to combating COVID-19.

The University of Arizona partnered with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99 in the online Arizona frontline worker survey. The union represents 24,000 workers in the industry. Grocery workers were asked to rate their sense of safety in the workplace, and about 1,800 out of 3,000 workers reported feeling generally safe in their workplace. At the same time, only 540 of those surveyed said they received training on pandemic-related safety protocols from their employer.

Sandra Muldrew, grocery worker, said she made a point to enforce guidelines during the pandemic and was sometimes met with controversy from customers and judgment from other workers.

“None of the other cashiers did it so I felt like a lone soldier. That was tough. Not even my coworkers or management or corporate enforced this,” Muldrew said.

Muldrew said she wishes she would’ve been more trained to handle situations she was faced with but understands that no one knew what to expect going into the pandemic.

“I sanitize my station. I clean it. I try to explain to the best of my ability to give people personal space. I got all kinds of arguments,” Muldrew said. “I have people that are so nasty, they threw potatoes at me. I didn’t understand my emotions but when I have time to reflect, I realize there were fears and uncertainty, and if I didn’t understand, my customers didn’t.”

Now with Christmas just weeks away, the stressful situation is amplified.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.