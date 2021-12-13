Advertise
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson

Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early Saturday, Dec. 11.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Alvernon Way and 22nd Street around 3:20 a.m.

According to the TPD, 37-year-old Amber Rae Patrick was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a traffic signal. She died at the scene.

