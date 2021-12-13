Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Alvernon Way and 22nd Street around 3:20 a.m.

According to the TPD, 37-year-old Amber Rae Patrick was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a traffic signal. She died at the scene.

