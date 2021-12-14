ACTION DAYS: Rain, windy conditions expected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 14-15, because of rain and windy conditions in the forecast.

A weather pattern change will begin Tuesday night through Wednesday, as a strong weather system moves across the region. This will lead to increased chances for showers and windy conditions. A noticeable cool-down will occur behind the system on Wednesday, with near normal temperatures Thursday through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Morning rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind Advisory goes into place at 2 p.m.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Wind advisory in place through 5 a.m. 60% rain chance. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

