ACTION DAYS: Rain, windy conditions expected

KOLD First Alert Action Day
KOLD First Alert Action Day
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 14-15, because of rain and windy conditions in the forecast.

A weather pattern change will begin Tuesday night through Wednesday, as a strong weather system moves across the region. This will lead to increased chances for showers and windy conditions. A noticeable cool-down will occur behind the system on Wednesday, with near normal temperatures Thursday through the weekend.

Below is our forecast as of Tuesday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

  • TUESDAY: Morning rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind Advisory goes into place at 2 p.m.
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Wind advisory in place through 5 a.m. 60% rain chance. Lows in the mid-40s.
  • WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.
  • THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
  • FRIDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
  • MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

