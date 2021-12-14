Blane Barksdale pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 death of Frank Bligh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The third and final suspect from a 2019 homicide and national manhunt has reached a plea deal.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Frank Bligh.

Frank Bligh's Tucson home exploded and burned down in April 2019. His body was never found. (Tucson Police Department)

Part of the plea requires Blane Barksdale to serve 100% of his sentence in prison, which could be 19 to 22 years. He has a status conference to discuss sentencing Monday, Jan. 10.

Blane’s wife Susan has already reached a plea deal in the case. On Nov. 10, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and could face 7-21 years when she is sentenced Friday, Jan. 14.

Susan Barksdale. (Tucson Police Department)

The Barksdale’s nephew Brent Nathaniel Mallard has already pleaded guilty to arson in the connection with the case.

He could face anything from probation to 12 1/2 years when he’s sentenced Friday, Jan. 28.

Brent Mallard, the nephew of Blane and Susan Barksdale. (Tucson Police Department)

Bligh went missing when his home exploded and burned down in April 2019. His body has never been found.

The Tucson Police Department said evidence at the house led detectives to obtain arrest warrants for the Barksdales.

The Barksdales fled the Tucson area and were captured in New York in May 2019 . They escaped while being brought back to Arizona .

A massive manhunt ensued and the Barksdales were found in northern Arizona after more than two weeks on the run.

They were found at a home in Punkin Center, which is about 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Authorities surrounded the home and called for the Barksdales to come outside. The homeowner, a friend of the Barksdales with a history of drug convictions, came out first. Susan Barksdale came out next and was crying, according to federal officials.

About 10-15 minutes later, Blane Barksdale left the home. He became uncooperative and was tased before being taken into custody.

You can watch the arrest below.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.