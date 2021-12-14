Advertise
Crash at Valencia Road, Camino Verde disrupts traffic

The crash happened at Camino Verde and Valencia Road on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash that has closed portions of Valencia Road and Camino Verde Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.

Westbound Valencia Road is closed at Camino Verde. Northbound Camino Verde is closed at Valencia Road.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should choose alternate routes and avoid the area.

There was no word on any possible injuries.

