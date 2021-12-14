Cyber Ninjas, state Republican leaders election integrity complaints to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cyber Ninjas and state Republican leaders brought their “election integrity” complaints to Pima County following a months-long election audit in Maricopa County.

The all-day event was hosted by state Rep. Mark Finchem and held at an Oro Valley resort.

Finchem has faced backlash for controversial tweets and has been accused of ethical violations and getting paid to try to overturn the 2020 election . He is a candidate for Secretary of State, which oversees elections in Arizona.

Finchem and others have been trying to discredit mail-in voting, which has been very popular in Pima County over the years. It’s used by 80% of the registered voters.

The same group led the election audit in Maricopa County, which found no proof of large-scale fraud like the group had claimed.

He’s also accusing the county of voter fraud based on an anonymous tip that the Democrats hatched a plan to add around additional 35,000 votes in Pima County. There’s been no proof of that.

Brian Bickel, the head of the Election Integrity Commission in Pima County, called the accusation is “false”.

The Pima County Recorder issued this statement:

The Pima County Canvass reflected an accurate report of the 2020 Elections results and was duly certified by the Board of Supervisors in November 2020. We found no instances of deviations of elections protocols and no concerns of fraud have been brought to our attention. In addition, Pima County has an Independent Elections Integrity Commission, comprised of Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green party members and as a whole found no reason to question the results of the 2020 Pima County Election. We encourage anyone who has credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it to the Attorney General’s Office for further review.

Monday’s meeting was streamed by Right Side Broadcasting , a conservative media company founded six years ago.

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan said the integrity work is needed because “we can’t have every single election where someone’s going to challenge it and throw everything out and draw it out forever.”

Even though several accusations were made, including by a private detective who claims she went door to door asking voters about their mail-in ballots, there was no proof presented that voters were voting false ballots.

Senator Kelly Townsend, a Republican representing District 16, said she wants legal action against elections workers who may have precipitated fraud.

“Are we going to hold these elections officials accountable or are we going to look for people who just cast too many ballots,” she said. “I want to see indictments.”

Finchem also said a group of hackers tried to disrupt the meeting by requesting tickets so that those who wanted to attend could not.

“Individuals clearly do not want us to look at what’s going on in Pima County,” he said. “It’s the sit-down and shut-up attitude that we have been getting in this county since I moved here in 1999.”

Townsend also signaled that elections issues will be a large part of the legislative session, which gets underway next month.

“We must pass legislation this year in special session in order for it to be in place for the primary or it’s the same rules as 2020,” she said.

