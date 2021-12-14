Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A strong weather system to move across the region

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and warm conditions will continue into the evening hours tonight. A weather pattern change will then begin late this evening through Wednesday, as a strong weather system moves across the region. This will lead to increased chances for showers as well as windy conditions. A noticeable cool down will occur behind the system on Wednesday, with near normal temperatures Thursday through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with lows around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: 40% rain chance. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Gusty.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm to start the week before our next weather maker moves in