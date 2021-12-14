Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds and rain moving in!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather pattern change will then begin late this evening through Wednesday, as a strong weather system moves across the region. This will lead to increased chances for showers as well as windy conditions. A noticeable cool down will occur behind the system on Wednesday, with near normal temperatures Thursday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s!

TUESDAY: Morning rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind Advisory goes into place at 2PM.

TONIGHT: Wind advisory in place through 5AM. 60% rain chance. Lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

